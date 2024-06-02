One dead in migrant boat crash off Greek island

One person died and five others were injured in the Aegean Sea when a migrant boat crashed into a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel during a pursuit, Greek authorities said on Saturday.

The incident occurred off the island of Symi Friday night, with 18 migrants being rescued and the driver arrested, according to a press release issued by the Coast Guard.

The migrants, whose nationalities were not identified, told the Greek authorities that they had each paid smugglers some 4,000 euros (some 4,300 U.S. dollars) to be transported from Turkish shores to Greece, according to the press release.