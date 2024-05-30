UNIFIL urges Lebanon, Israel to find diplomatic solution to border conflict

The chief of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Wednesday urged Lebanon and Israel to cease fire and work on a diplomatic solution to end the border conflict.

Aroldo Lazaro Saenz made the remarks on the occasion of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, describing the death and destruction witnessed on both sides of the Blue Line as heartbreaking.

He was quoted in a UNIFIL statement that “we urge all parties and all actors to cease their fire, recommit to UN Resolution 1701, and begin the work towards a diplomatic solution, which is the only way to bring a return of stability and resolve this situation.”

Lazaro Saenz stressed that UN peacekeepers continue to be committed to restoring stability.

“UNIFIL peacekeepers from 49 countries are on the ground in our area of operations, focusing on preventing an escalation of the fighting and avoiding an all-out war,” said Lazaro Saenz.

Lazaro Saenz said UNIFIL normally holds an annual event to honor peacekeepers, but this year, it won’t take place due to the security situation in southern Lebanon.

He noted that International Day of UN Peacekeepers is a day to remember the sacrifices of the men and women serving for peace.