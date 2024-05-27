12 injured on Doha-Dublin flight due to turbulence

Twelve people were injured on Sunday after a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin hit turbulence.

The Boeing 787-9 dreamliner experienced turbulence while flying over Turkey, according to the operator of Dublin Airport, the DAA.

“Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Sunday, said Graeme McQueen, the media relations manager at the DAA.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew (12 total) on board reporting injuries,” said McQueen.

Operations at the airport are unaffected, according to the DAA.

The incident came just days after severe turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore left one passenger dead and dozens of others injured, forcing an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand’s capital Bangkok.