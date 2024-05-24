Warplanes of the U.S.-British coalition launch airstrikes on airport in western Yemen

Warplanes of the U.S.-British coalition launched two airstrikes on Hodeidah airport in western Yemen late on Thursday night, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The latest airstrikes came less than 24 hours after the coalition conducted six airstrikes on the same airport, al-Masirah TV said, without elaborating further, as the Houthi group rarely discloses its casualties.

The airport is located in the southern part of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, which is controlled by the Houthi group.

Local residents said they had heard big explosions at the airport.

The coalition has yet to comment on the alleged airstrikes, but it said it had on Wednesday destroyed four Houthi drones over the area controlled by the Houthi group.

Hodeidah’s airport has remained closed since late 2014, when the Houthi group seized several northern cities, including Hodeidah.

To show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis began to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea in November last year.

In response, the U.S.-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has been conducting air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen since January. However, the move has led to an expansion of Houthi attacks to include U.S. and British commercial vessels and naval ships.