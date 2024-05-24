 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Further restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into Norway

By Famagusta Gazette on May 24, 2024 8:44 am

The Norwegian government announced on Thursday further restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into Norway, effective from May 29.

The move is aimed at curbing non-essential travel, particularly for tourism purposes, the Norwegian government said in a press release.

The initial restrictions on visa issuance to Russian citizens were implemented in the spring of 2022. Since then, tourist visas have largely been denied.

However, Russian citizens will still be allowed entry if they are visiting close family members residing in Norway. Additionally, those coming for work or study in Norway or other Schengen countries will not be affected by the new rules

Published in Europe, Russia, Ukraine and World

Famagusta Gazette
Famagusta Gazette

More from EuropeMore posts in Europe »
More from RussiaMore posts in Russia »
More from UkraineMore posts in Ukraine »
More from WorldMore posts in World »
Famagusta Gazette