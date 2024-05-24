Further restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into Norway

The Norwegian government announced on Thursday further restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into Norway, effective from May 29.

The move is aimed at curbing non-essential travel, particularly for tourism purposes, the Norwegian government said in a press release.

The initial restrictions on visa issuance to Russian citizens were implemented in the spring of 2022. Since then, tourist visas have largely been denied.

However, Russian citizens will still be allowed entry if they are visiting close family members residing in Norway. Additionally, those coming for work or study in Norway or other Schengen countries will not be affected by the new rules