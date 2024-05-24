4 dead, 16 injured in building collapse on Spain’s Mallorca island

At least four people were killed and 16 others injured after a building collapsed on the Spanish island of Mallorca, Spanish public TV reported Thursday.

The incident took place when a restaurant on the ground floor of the building sank into the basement, the report said. The establishment was located in the popular holiday resort of Playa de Palma on the Mallorca Islands in the Western Mediterranean Sea.

According to sources from security forces, the collapse occurred around 20:30 local time (1830 GMT). Spanish police, firefighters and health emergency services were working at the scene, and more than a dozen ambulances had been mobilized.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he is “closely following” the “terrible” accident in a post on X.

The causes of the collapse are still being investigated, security forces said.