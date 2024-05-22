Politically motivated crimes in Germany rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year

Politically motivated crimes in Germany rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year in 2023, reaching a record high of 60,028 cases, the Interior Ministry (BMI) said on Tuesday.

“The rule of law must send clear signals to stop (them),” said Federal Minister of the Interior and Community Nancy Faeser. “We must protect the people in our country from hostility and threats of racism, anti-Semitism, Islamist violence, right-wing extremism and left-wing extremism,” the minister added.

The majority of these crimes were attributed to the right-wing spectrum, with cases rising 23 percent to nearly 29,000. Crimes against asylum saw a particularly sharp increase of 75 percent, to around 2,500 cases. Significant increases were also noted in crimes from the political left wing and those linked to “foreign ideologies” such as Islamism, reports indicated.

“Politically motivated crime has almost doubled in ten years and continues to rise,” said Holger Muench, president of the Federal Criminal Police Office, adding that some parts of the population show tendencies towards radicalization.

A series of attacks on politicians from various political camps is currently causing concern in Germany. Both Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) and its coalition partner, the Greens, as well as the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), were affected.

“We are experiencing an escalation of political aggression with ever-increasing attempts at intimidation and attacks against citizens who are politically active,” Faeser warned, urging the need to “show unequivocally that the legal state will not tolerate this violence.”