Cyprus: Chalcolithic Age 2500-2300 В.C

The discovery of copper 6. 2500 was the beginning of what amounted to an industrial revolution in Cyprus.

This transition period of two hundred years saw the mining of metal and the establishment of trade with Egypt and other Mediterranean countries.

The two centuries are characterized by more sophisticated red polished and red-and-black pottery, such as has been found at Ambelikou not far from Soli.