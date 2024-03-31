 Press "Enter" to skip to content

New flag carrier that starts flying in Malta

By Famagusta Gazette on March 31, 2024 8:00 am

 Malta’s national airline, Air Malta, ceased operations on Saturday, 50 years after its first flight, making way for a new flag carrier that starts flying on Sunday.

Air Malta began operations in 1974 but eventually became loss-making, forcing successive governments to implement measures to stop the hemorrhage.

The decision to shut down the debt-ridden airline came last year when the European Commission refused to allow the Maltese government to save the ailing airline through a 300 million euro (324 million U.S. dollars) injection. The Commission said this would have breached EU State-aid rules.

The new KM Malta Airlines will take over as the flag carrier for the Maltese islands, operating a smaller number of routes and with a leaner staff complement.

5 dead off Malta as migrant boat capsizes

BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON FEBRUARY 23, 2024 3:11 PM

At least five people are reported dead after a migrant boat capsized near Malta’s shores, local media reported on Friday. ■

Malta welcomed more than 3 million tourists in 2023

BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON FEBRUARY 14, 2024 1:12 AM

Malta welcomed more than 3 million tourists in 2023, setting a new record high, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has said.…

Published in Europe, Mediterranean and Tourism

Famagusta Gazette
Famagusta Gazette

More from EuropeMore posts in Europe »
More from MediterraneanMore posts in Mediterranean »
More from TourismMore posts in Tourism »
Famagusta Gazette