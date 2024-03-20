Cyprus News Briefing: Morning Update 20 March

Famagusta Gazette: There’s good news on the tourism front.

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus last month reached 125,034, marking an increase of 5.0 percent.

Arrivals from the UK were the main source of tourism, accounting for 24.6% of arrivals, followed by Poles and Israelis.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands announced that it will contribute 10 million euros to support the maritime humanitarian route to Gaza from Cyprus. According to a statement from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of International Trade of the Netherlands, Geoffrey Vanlieven, announced the contribution during his visit to the port of Larnaca, where the aid missions are being staged from.

In other news, Bird trappers Cyprus have killed hundreds of thousands of migratory birds this season, according to conservation groups. At least 435,000 birds were slain by trappers in the autumn of 2023, according to BirdLife Cyprus. The toll is an estimated 90,000 higher 2022.

And, Cyprus has lifted all mandatory testing for Coronavirus for visits to hospitals, clinics and care homes, but a face mask is still required.

Weather: A yellow warning for heavy rain and storms has been issued by the Meteorological Service. The warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.