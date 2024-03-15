Petrol and diesel prices in Türkiye hiked

Petrol and diesel prices in Türkiye increased by 3.76 and 2.69 percent, respectively, on Thursday.

The prices of gasoline and diesel per liter were capped at 42.06 Turkish liras (1.31 U.S. dollars) and 41.86 liras, respectively, Turkish up-market newspaper Cumhuriyet Daily reported.

According to the report, behind the new hike lies the surging price of Brent crude, which hit a four-month high above 85 dollars per barrel on Thursday.

Oguz Demir, an economist and former academic at the Istanbul Commerce University, said on his social media account that “only in the first two and a half months of this year, the increase in gasoline prices (in Türkiye) has approached 22 percent.”

“At the beginning of January, one liter of gasoline was priced at 34.5 liras,” he noted.

Tunc Satiroglu, an investment expert and founder of Kanal Finans, a consulting company, suggested that fuel price hikes should be offset through tax adjustments.

He said on social media platform X that “these increases should not burden citizens directly, and any differences should be covered through savings within the public sector.”

“Otherwise, it will contribute to inflation,” which hit 67.07 percent in February, Satiroglu noted.

Türkiye kept its key policy rate unchanged on Thursday following an aggressive rate hike cycle, despite calls from some economists… Continue reading

Turkish currency plunges to new low against USD amid high inflation The Turkish currency plunged to a new low on Friday against the U.S. dollar, losing 0.3 percent of its value… Continue reading