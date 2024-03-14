Gas cylinder explosion in Tunisia injures 35

An explosion of gas cylinders injured 35 people in Rades district in the southern suburbs of the Tunisian capital Tunis, private radio station Mosaique FM reported Thursday.

Among the injuries, four people are in critical condition with severe burns, Moez Triaa, the spokesman for the Civil Protection Department, was quoted as saying.

The explosion, which occurred at 6:20 a.m. local time (0520 GMT) in a gas filling center owned by a national oil distribution company, was caused by a gas leak during the process of filling gas cylinders, according to Triaa.

The leaked gas from one of the filling pipes ignited a fire, subsequently causing several gas cylinders to explode, said the spokesman.

Firefighters have successfully extinguished the blaze, according to the official.