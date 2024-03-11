“Oppenheimer” sweeps Oscars 2024 with seven trophies

The biographical thriller movie “Oppenheimer” swept seven trophies Sunday night at the 96th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, making it the biggest winner at the Oscars 2024.

The film, written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan, follows the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

The movie nabbed seven honors including Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score.

Murphy, a first-time nominee, won his very first Oscar for Best Actor for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer in the movie.

The film dominated at the box office this year and throughout the awards season. It went into the 2024 Oscars Sunday night with a leading 13 nominations.

“Poor Things” took home four Oscars Sunday night, including Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Actress for Emma Stone.

It was Stone’s second Best Actress Oscar for her role of Bella Baxter in “Poor Things.” She previously won Best Actress in 2017 for “La La Land.”

Best supporting actress went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her role in “The Holverdos” as a boarding school head cook who is grieving her son.

The fantasy comedy film “Barbie” received eight Oscars nominations, and it won one for Best Original Song for Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell’s “What Was I Made for?”

The win makes Eilish the youngest two-time Oscar winner in history. She won her first Oscar at the 2022 ceremony for “No Time to Die.”

The Oklahoma-shot movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” received 10 nominations, which was among the most of any movie at the 96th Academy Awards, but it did not win any Oscars Sunday night. ■