50 injured due to technical problem on LATAM Airlines flight

Fifty people were injured on board a LATAM Airlines flight from Australia’s Sydney to New Zealand’s Auckland on Monday due to a “technical problem” which caused a strong movement throwing passengers and three crew members not wearing seatbelts at the time.

LATAM Airlines said in a statement that flight LA800 had a “technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement”.

“As a result of the incident, seven passengers and three cabin crew members were taken to Middlemore Hospital for medical checks, with no serious injuries reported,” the statement said.

“People flew through the cabin,” a passenger on board the flight was quoted as saying in a local media report.

According to the report, St John Ambulance said that 12 people were sent to hospitals including 10 to the Middlemore Hospital with one passenger in a serious condition after the plane landed at the Auckland international airport. ■