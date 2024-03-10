Green light for Cyprus aid ship to leave – Cyprus Radio

The green light has been given for the departure of an aid ship set to carry 150 tons of humanitarian aid for the civilian population of Gaza, reports CyBC

The ship, belonging to the Spanish charity Open Arms, is expected to take two days to reach Gaza.

However, with no functioning harbour and shallow waters, it is still uncertain where the ship will dock when it reaches the enclave.

According to government sources, the ship is expected to depart in the next few hours from the port of Larnaca.

The cargo has already been checked by the Israeli envoys in Cyprus, the CyBC adds. The exact departure time of the ship is not being announced for security reasons.