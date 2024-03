Six die, dozens injured in central Syria bus accident

A passenger bus traveling from Lebanon to Syria overturned in Syria’s central province of Hama on Sunday, leaving six people dead and dozens injured, local media reported.

The incident occurred near the Maarin Al-Jabal village intersection, south of Hama, said local Sham FM radio.

The bus overturned on the busy highway while transporting the passengers from Lebanon to Syria’s northern Aleppo province.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.