Cyprus: Economic data shows healthier building, tourism and manufacturing sectors

New data from the Statistical Service in Cyprus reveals the manufacturing sector recorded an increase of 3,3% during the period January – November last year, compared to January – November 2022.

The bimonthly bulletin “Monthly Economic Indicators” also shows the total area of building permits authorized reached 2.091,5 thousand square metres during the same period, marking an increase of 3,9% on the year before.

There was also good news on the tourism front. Holidaymaker arrivals totaled 3.845.652 during the period January – December 2023, compared to 3.201.080 in the corresponding period of 2022, recording an increase of 20,1%.