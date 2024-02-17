Cyprus: Christodoulidis expresses sadness at death of Navalny.

President Christodoulidis has expressed sadness at the death of the leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny.

In a post on X, he described Navalny as a strong defender of freedom and democracy: ‘History will remember Alexeï Navalny as a true and fierce defender of freedom, democracy, human rights, and as a symbol of courage and determination,’ he wrote, adding: ‘Appalled and deeply saddened by his death in a Russian prison. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.’

Early on Saturday, the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep sorrow for the death of Navalny.

The Ministry tweeted: ‘Deeply saddened by reports on Alexei Navalny’s death, a defender of human rights, freedom and democracy. Circumstances of his death have to be duly investigated. Sincere condolences and sympathy to Navalny’s wife and family’.

The 47-year-old outspoken critic of President Putin had been in a Russian jail since 2021 on charges widely viewed as politically motivated.

On Friday, the Yamalo-Nenets district, where Navalny had been serving his sentence said he had “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday then “almost immediately lost consciousness”.