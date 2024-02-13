Mighty USS Bataan docks in Cyprus, crew take shore leave

The USS Bataan, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, has arrived in Larnaca for a scheduled port visit.

In a post on social media, US Ambassador to Cyprus, Julie Fisher, welcomed the vessel and referred to the joint commitment of the United States and the Republic of Cyprus to promote maritime security and stability in the region.

While in port, the crew will enjoy a period of shore leave. A reception for a group of distinguished visitors is also being organized and will include Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee.

Bataan’s Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Burkhart said sailors and marines onboard had been working hard over the past few months, ‘and I can’t be more proud of them’

‘I am excited to visit Cyprus, and glad that we will get some well-earned off-time in such a great area.’

The American vessel is 257 meters long, was built in 1997 and can accommodate helicopters and airplanes.