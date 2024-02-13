Government aim to stamp out rogue taxi drivers in Cyprus

The Minister of Transport, Alexis Vafeadis has committed to strengthening controls to deal with unlicensed taxi drivers.

The commitment was made at a meeting with the President of the Licensing Authority as well as representatives of the Association of Nicosia Taxi Owners and Entrepreneurs.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Transport tabled a bill aimed at stopping unlicensed taxi drivers by issuing hefty fines.

The problem of rogue taxi drivers has increased on the island over the last few years.