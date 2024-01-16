Jordanian, Greek FMs discuss Gaza conflict, regional security

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday that Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip will not bring security to Israel, but threaten the security of the entire region.

Safadi made the remarks at a meeting in the capital Amman with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, during which the two ministers focused on the development in Gaza, the efforts to halt the conflict and the humanitarian catastrophe in the strip, according to a statement by the ministry.

In a joint press conference following the meeting, Safadi stressed that Jordan calls for an immediate cessation of the hostility on Gaza, and the adoption of effective mechanisms to deliver all the needed assistance to the strip.

The international community should step up to “stop this destruction and madness, putting the region on a clear path to a comprehensive solution to the entire conflict, which will only be achieved if Palestinians obtain all their legitimate rights, including the right to an independent and sovereign state,” he said.

For his part, the Greek minister said “Jordan is a key player in the region, and we share a common vision that the region should be stable, free from wars and conflicts, with the prerequisite being to find a sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue.”

“We regret the loss of civilian lives, the destructive effects, the growing concern in the West Bank, and also the crisis casting shadows on Lebanon, and the increasing tension in the Red Sea, which threatens navigation in the region,” he added. ■