WHO voices concern about worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern on Wednesday about tens of thousands of displaced people fleeing from Israel’s strikes across the center and south of the Gaza Strip.

“The WHO is extremely concerned this fresh displacement of people will further strain health facilities in the south, which are already struggling to meet the population’s immense needs,” Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, said.

Food shortage continues to be acute across Gaza, with hungry people stopping the WHO convoys in the hope of finding food, the health agency said.

“This forced mass movement of people will also lead to more overcrowding, increased risk of infectious diseases, and make it even harder to deliver humanitarian aid,” Peeperkorn added.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, reiterated his appeal to the international community to take urgent steps to alleviate the “grave peril” facing Palestinians.

According to the latest WHO assessments, Gaza has 13 partially functioning hospitals, two minimally functioning ones, and 21 that are not functioning at all. ■