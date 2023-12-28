First group of Ukrainian F-16 pilots complete basic training in UK

The first group of Ukrainian F-16 pilots have completed their basic training under the work of the international Air Force Coalition, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The training course, which started in August, was held in the UK, the ministry said in a statement.

After the course, six Ukrainian pilots went to Denmark to learn in practice how to fly F-16 fighter jets.

Meanwhile, ten other Ukrainian pilots stayed in the UK to continue with practical basic flight training and improve their aviation medicine skills.

In July, Ukraine signed a memorandum with 11 countries to create a coalition for training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.

Last week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that his government has decided to prepare an initial 18 F-16 aircraft for delivery to Ukraine.

Rutte noted that certain criteria must be met before F-16 delivery to Ukraine can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure. ■