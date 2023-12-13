Tusk’s government secures vote of confidence in Polish parliament

The government led by Donald Tusk secured a vote of confidence on Tuesday in the 460-seat Sejm, the lower house of Poland’s parliament, gaining 248 votes of support and 201 against.

Tusk, who was elected as prime minister in a Monday evening parliamentary vote after the outgoing government led by Mateusz Morawiecki failed to secure a vote of confidence, will lead a coalition government formed by three major opposition groupings.

Preceding the vote, Tusk presented his government’s plans and the composition of the new Council of Ministers. Emphasizing priority areas, Tusk highlighted legislative measures aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and teachers, among others.

A key focus of the new government will be unblocking funds from the European Union (EU), with Tusk pledging to go to Brussels and “bring back billions of euros,” referring to EU recovery funds frozen due to the rule of law dispute.

The swearing-in ceremony of Tusk’s cabinet is scheduled to take place on Wednesday morning. ■