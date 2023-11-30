Israel’s Elbit to supply advanced defense system to Canada

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems will supply advanced laser defense systems to Canada’s new fleet of refueling and military transport aircraft, the company says.

The Elbit’s Direct Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) and Infrared (IR) Missile Warning systems will be installed on the Airbus A330 multi role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft.

Elbit’s DIRCM systems are designed to protect aircraft against heat-seeking ground-to-air missiles, which home in on the radiation emitted by a target’s heat source such as aircraft engines or exhaust.

The DIRCM system detects, acquires, and tracks the missile from the moment it is launched and then emits a laser beam that jams the missile.

The system combines advanced fiber laser technology with a high frame rate thermal camera and a compact, highly agile mirror turret, according to Elbit.

In July, the Canadian government ordered four newly built Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft and five converted A330-200s to replace the aging CC-150 Polaris tankers, thereby enhancing the continental defense capabilities of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The contract, signed between Elbit and Airbus Defense and Space will be performed over a period of five years. The contract amount was not disclosed by the company.