Sending Polish troops to Finnish border could heighten tensions: Kremlin

A build-up of troops along Finland’s border with Russia is completely unjustified and could provoke further tensions, local media reported Wednesday citing Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The statement was made in response to a decision announced by the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, to send a group of military advisers to help Finland protect its border.

Peskov said such measures were clearly “redundant,” adding that the current situation does not pose a threat to Finland.

The Finnish government announced Tuesday that it would temporarily close all border crossings with Russia from Nov. 30 to Dec. 13 due to national security concerns. ■