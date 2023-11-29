Fiji faces pressing issue of human trafficking

Fiji’s Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua said Wednesday that the government is aware of the pressing issue of human trafficking in the island nation.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation news website, Tikoduadua is concerned about reports of trafficking in persons, particularly children, while admitting uncertainty about the veracity of these stories.

He stressed the need for collaboration, acknowledging Fiji’s limitations in tracking these criminal networks and advocating for partnerships to enhance capabilities.

The minister has also urged the government and the public to prioritize the matter over political considerations.

Acknowledging cases where Fijians were misled into trafficking situations, Tikoduadua highlighted the dangers present on the internet, emphasizing the exploitation of individuals through online platforms.