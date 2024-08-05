  • Mon. Aug 5th, 2024

Turks advised to leave Lebanon

Aug 5, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday advised its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid traveling to the country amid rising regional tensions.

“There is a possibility that the security situation in Lebanon could deteriorate rapidly due to recent developments in our region,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Our citizens should avoid traveling to Lebanon unless it is essential,” it said.

The ministry also advised Turkish citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution and avoid traveling to Nabatieh, South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel provinces unless it is mandatory.

It also advised Turkish citizens “to leave Lebanon if possible while commercial flights are still in operation.”

Confrontations between the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Israel rose recently after the latter accused Hezbollah of attacking a football pitch in the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, killing a dozen people. Israel retaliated by launching three missiles on Tuesday evening in Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing Fouad Shokor, Hezbollah’s top military commander, and seven civilians.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli attack at the appropriate time and place.

