Starmer condemns “far-right thuggery” as riots continue across Britain

┬áThe United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday condemned “far-right thuggery” in his televised address as riots continue across the country following the deadly knife attack in Southport.

“I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, either directly or those whipping up this disorder online,” Starmer said.

Three children died and multiple others were injured after the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport on Monday. A 17-year-old boy named Axel Rudakubana born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents has been charged with murder.

However, disinformation spreading online about the nationality of the boy and his religious affiliation has fueled hatred towards Muslims and the immigrant population in general, leading to violent clashes between far-right protesters and police officers across the UK. The protests reached a climax during the weekend.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for public order BJ Harrington said on Sunday that since Saturday night there have been 147 arrests connected to violence. He said he expected that number to rise in the coming days.

“Disinformation is a huge driver of this appalling violence and we know a lot of those attending these so-called protests are doing so in direct response to what they’ve read online,” Harrington said.

Following violent protests in major cities including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, Leeds, Nottingham, Sunderland and Belfast on Saturday, riots were seen in places such as Middlesbrough where burning wheelie bins were thrown at police, and Rotherham where at least one police officer was injured as rioters hurled missiles and stormed a Holiday Inn Express thought to have housed migrants. In Bolton, police have been given extra powers to calm violence after bottles and missiles were thrown at them.

Referring to the violent attack on the said Rotherham hotel, Starmer said: “There is no justification for taking this action.”

The prime minister said he would not “shy away from calling it what it is” and called the violence “far-right thuggery.”

In a press conference on Friday, Starmer urged big social media companies to take responsibility in combatting misinformation and disinformation.

UK’s former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, leader of the opposition Conservative Party, said the unrest across the country is “violent, criminal behavior that has no place in our society.”

“The shocking scenes we’re seeing on the streets of Britain have nothing to do with the tragedy in Southport,” Sunak said on X, adding that the police have “our full support to deal with these criminals swiftly.”

Humza Yousaf, former first minister of Scotland, said on X that the police “clearly do not have a handle on this situation” and called for military intervention.

“How much worse does it have to get before the army is sent in @Keir_Starmer?” he said.