Police in Cyprus begin speeding campaign

Aug 5, 2024

Police will be out in force this week in Cyprus to conduct a campaign aimed at drivers exceeding the speed limit.

Speeding, along with drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using cell phones whilst behind the wheel all contribute to the traffic accident toll in Cyprus.

Last month, the Ministry of Transport said there had been a reduction in road violations at areas covered by new traffic speed cameras.

Based on data from April – June, new data suggests there was also an increasing trend in traffic offenses occurring during weekends and Easter holidays.

The main offences, it is added, concern excessive speed, failure to obey traffic signals and violations of the Road Traffic Code.

 

