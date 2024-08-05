Turkish police seize 1.5 tons of methamphetamine brought from Iran to Türkiye

Turkish police seized more than 1.5 tons of methamphetamine brought from Iran to Türkiye, the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Saturday.

The police detained eight suspected drug smugglers and manufacturers in operations named “Narcocelik-30,” which were carried out in the provinces of Istanbul and Yalova, Yerlikaya said on the social media platform X, without specifying the timeframe of the operations.

“It is one of the largest amounts of methamphetamine we have caught in recent operations,” the minister said.

He shared a video of the raids and footage of the seized drugs, noting, “We are determined to cleanse our country from national and international poison traffickers. Our operations against poison traffickers all over our country will continue.”

Türkiye, often used by drug dealers as a transit hub, has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling since last year.