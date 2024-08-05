  • Mon. Aug 5th, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

A Mediterranean Perspective

Top Tags
Cyprus Live Regional

Cyprus: Slight dip in revenues from tourism

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Aug 4, 2024 #Cyprus

Based on the results of the Passengers Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism reached €310,5 mn in May 2024, recording a minor decrease of 0,2% as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (€311,0 mn).

For the period of January – May 2024, revenue from tourism is estimated at €751,2 mn compared to €728,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2023, recording an increase of 3,1%.

The average expenditure per person was €736,82 in May 2024 compared to €740,36 in May 2023, recording a decrease of 0,5%.

Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourist market with 39,8% of the total tourists in May 2024) spent on average €83,18 per day, while tourists from Israel (the second largest market during the specific month with 7,9% of the total tourists) spent on average €161,66. Tourists from Poland (the third largest market with 7,6%), spent on average €86,40 per day.

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Gaza Live Regional
Hamas starts consultation to choose new chief
Aug 4, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Israel Lebanon Live Regional
Hezbollah says it fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at north Israel
Aug 4, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Live Regional Turkey
Turkish police seize 1.5 tons of methamphetamine brought from Iran to Türkiye
Aug 4, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Gaza Live Regional
Cyprus Live Regional
Israel Lebanon Live Regional
Europe World
Famagusta Gazette