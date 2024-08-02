Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Beirut

Kuwait Airways announced on Thursday that it will suspend flights to the Lebanese capital Beirut after Aug. 4, due to the rising tension between the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israel.

The company stated in a press release that this decision was made in coordination with state authorities represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kuwait Civil Aviation, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

Israel’s army announced on Tuesday that it killed Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fouad Shokor, in an airstrike in Beirut as a retaliation for a cross-border rocket attack that killed 12 youngsters on the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday.

A strong blast was heard in Beirut on Tuesday night, and video footage on social media showed the mass destruction of a residential building. Lebanese media reported that at least another person was killed in the Israeli attack and 35 others were injured.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli attack at the appropriate time and place.