  • Fri. Aug 2nd, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

A Mediterranean Perspective

Top Tags
Live World

Iraq signs deal with British oil giant BP to develop oilfields in Kirkuk

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Aug 2, 2024 #Energy, #Iraq

 Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding with British oil giant BP Thursday to develop four oil and gas fields in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani oversaw the signing ceremony of the memorandum between the Iraqi Oil Ministry and BP, according to the minister’s media office.

The memorandum includes the rehabilitation and development of the four fields of the government-owned North Oil Company in the province, according to the statement.

This deal is part of the government’s efforts to enhance the development of the energy sector, it added.

Iraq’s economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for about 90 percent of the country’s revenues. ■

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Israel Live Regional Yemen
Houthi’s will “inevitably” mount a military response to Israel
Aug 2, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Gaza Israel Live Regional Turkey
Turkey: Day of national mourning over Haniyeh death
Aug 2, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Europe World
Bank of England lowers benchmark rate to 5 pct, first cut in 4 years
Aug 2, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Live World
Israel Live Regional Yemen
Gaza Israel Live Regional Turkey
Europe World
Famagusta Gazette