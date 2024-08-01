Cyprus warns citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel

Announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus on the Travel Advisories for the Lebanese Republic, the State of Israel and Palestine (West Bank and Gaza)

In light of developments in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus reminds Cypriot citizens that the following travel advisories remain in effect:

• Lebanon of 29 October 2023: Avoid all travel.

• The State of Israel and Palestine (West Bank and Gaza) of 8 October 2023

Avoid:

(a) all non-essential travel to Israel;

(b) all travel to Gaza and all non-essential travel to the Nablus and Jenin areas of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

