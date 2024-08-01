  • Thu. Aug 1st, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

A Mediterranean Perspective

Top Tags
Cyprus Live Regional

Cyprus: Two bodies discovered in burnt out vehicle near Limassol

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 31, 2024 #Cyprus, #Limassol

Police in Cyprus are investigating the causes of a burnt-out car discovered with two badly burned bodies inside.

The vehicle was found on a dirt track near Limassol in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Cyprus Radio, a large operation underway by alongside medical examiner Nikolas Charalambous, who rushed to the scene for an autopsy.

The possibility of criminal action remains open.

For the first time, the Limassol Police Department sent a new Mobile Command Station, which is a unit providing technological data and services, to the spot where the vehicle was found.

No further information was immediately available.

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Climate Live Regional
Malta aim for 25 percent renewable energy within 6 years
Aug 1, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Cyprus Israel Live Regional
Cyprus warns citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel
Jul 31, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Gaza Israel Live Regional
90 percent of the Gaza population displaced
Jul 31, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

World
Europe World
Climate Live Regional
World
Famagusta Gazette