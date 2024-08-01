90 percent of the Gaza population displaced

(File)

UN Humanitarians say that 90 percent of the Gaza population is displaced, some many times, and that 250,000 people, or 11 percent, were displaced in the last week alone.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said colleagues in Gaza observed the return of thousands of people to parts of Khan Younis on Tuesday. “This includes central and eastern neighborhoods in the city and the adjacent area of Bani Suhaila. Their return follows the announced completion of ground operations by Israeli forces in those areas overnight.”

OCHA said it is concerned about the impact of repeated evacuation orders are having on Gaza. Families often need to relocate under fire, with only what they can carry.

“Each time their lives are upended, they are forced to start over again in areas that lack basic services,” OCHA said. “They must seek out new sources of water, food and health care; identify safe places to sleep; and locate facilities to attend to their hygiene needs.”

The humanitarians said that many displaced families stay in overcrowded makeshift shelters or tents that urgently need repair. Others have returned to destroyed buildings, where they sleep amid trash and debris.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) reported that Gaza’s solid waste management system had collapsed. In a new assessment, the agency said there is no access to significant landfills, and waste accumulates at more than 140 temporary dumping sites.

“This is posing serious environmental and health risks, including a spike in diarrheal illness and acute respiratory infections,” UNDP said.

The UN relief agency for Palestinians, known as UNRWA, said that between 800 to 1,000 new hepatitis A cases are being reported weekly from its health centers and shelters across Gaza. The lack of water, sanitation and hygiene is speeding the spread of diseases.