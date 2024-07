Following is medal table at the Paris Olympic Games after the competitions on Saturday, July 27 (tabulated under delegations, gold, silver, bronze and total medals):

Australia 3 2 0 5

China 2 0 1 3

United States 1 2 2 5

France 1 2 1 4

Belgium 1 0 1 2

Japan 1 0 1 2

Kazakhstan 1 0 1 2

Germany 1 0 0 1

Hong Kong, China 1 0 0 1

Italy 0 1 2 3

Britain 0 1 1 2

South Korea 0 1 1 2

Canada 0 1 0 1

Fiji 0 1 0 1

Mongolia 0 1 0 1

Spain 0 0 1 1

Hungary 0 0 1 1

South Africa 0 0 1 1

Sweden 0 0 1 1