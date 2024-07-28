Israeli officials have called for retaliation against Hezbollah following a rocket attack on a football pitch in Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed at least 12 children and youths on Saturday. The Lebanese Shiite militant group has denied involvement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah “will pay a heavy price for this attack, one that it has not paid so far,” according to a statement from his office. The attack “will not go unanswered,” it added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari described the attack as the most severe on civilians since the October 7 assault by Hamas.

“Hezbollah is behind this disaster and is responsible for its consequences. We embrace the families of the dead and wounded,” Hagari stated on social media platform X.

However, Hezbollah denied any involvement, stating it had “absolutely nothing to do with the incident.”

Israeli military and security officials have presented Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with various options for action against Hezbollah. The Defense Ministry confirmed that Gallant has determined the courses of action but did not provide further details.

A security cabinet meeting is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in Tel Aviv, shortly after Netanyahu is set to arrive from Washington.

Israeli President Issac Herzog called the rocket attack “heartbreaking,” adding “Israel will firmly defend its citizens and its sovereignty.”

The Lebanese government also condemned “all acts of violence and aggression against civilians,” calling the attack a violation of international law and humanity. The statement also urged an “immediate cessation of hostilities” following recent cross-border exchanges.

The rocket struck a football pitch in Majdal Shams, causing around 30 injuries in addition to the fatalities. Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency service, reported that six of the injured were in serious condition.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border have escalated since Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel the previous day. Israel retaliated with heavy artillery fire into southeastern Lebanon.