Turkey offers 30 bln USD high-tech incentive program

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday introduced a national high technology incentive program.

Speaking at a launching event in Istanbul, Erdogan said the government planned a series of grant and tax incentives totaling 30 U.S. billion dollars to spur investments in electric vehicles, battery production, semiconductor manufacturing, and renewable energy for 2024-2028.

The program aimed at a strong revival in international direct investments and “attracting at least 20 billion dollars in private sector investment” to the country, Erdogan said.

Türkiye would offer a five-billion-dollar incentive package to boost the domestic production capacity of electric vehicles to at least 1 million units per year.

Grant support would also be offered for building 15-GW solar cell facilities, and the manufacture of critical components in wind energy and offshore turbines, he noted. ■