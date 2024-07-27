President lauds US- Cyprus ties

Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας – Επίσημο δείπνο της AHEPA Radisson Beach Resort, Λάρνακα, Κύπρος Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης απευθύνει ευχαριστήριο χαιρετισμό στο επίσημο δείπνο της AHEPA. // President of the Republic of Cyprus – AHEPA Gala Dinner Radisson Beach Resort, Larnaka, Cyprus The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, addresses the gala dinner of AHEPA.

Address by the President Nikos Christodoulides, at the AHEPA Gala dinner during which he was bestowed with the Order of AHEPA Socrates Award, yesterday. FULL TEXT:

We are very lucky to have the US Ambassador, Ms Julie Fisher, in Cyprus. You are one of the few US Ambassadors who recognise the great potential of our bilateral relations.

I would like to profoundly thank you for granting me the Order of AHEPA Socrates Award for 2024. I humbly accept this significant award with sincere emotions of appreciation.

This is a great honour bestowed to the people of Cyprus, which I represent. It constitutes a recognition and a tangible demonstration of the respect of Hellenism to the resilience and strength of the people of Cyprus and of our common vision to reunify our country.

As most of you know, I have special ties to the United States. I have studied and lived there. I have family there. And for a period, I was a very proud and active member of our diaspora there. A diaspora which has offered and continues to offer to Cyprus so much.

I know the persistence and selfless efforts of our diaspora first hand and how well you represent our interests and our concerns to the United States and beyond.

I have to admit tonight that I learned to love Cyprus when I met all of you.

As I have previously mentioned, I consider our diaspora, and especially AHEPA, the largest and oldest homogeneous Hellenic organisation, our greatest extraterritorial power.

AHEPA has always been a steadfast advocate of the rights of Cypriot Hellenism to the United States of America and beyond, predominantly with regards to our efforts of resolving the Cyprus Problem. You are all a cornerstone of our country’s strength and resilience. That is why this award is so meaningful to me and to the people of Cyprus.

I am honoured and moved by this gesture, and I reassure you that I will continue my efforts to further reinforce the bonds between AHEPA and Cyprus, as well as to promote our shared Hellenic values and ideals.

Thank you very much for everything.