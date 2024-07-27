  • Sat. Jul 27th, 2024

Egypt, U.S., Qatar, Israel to discuss Gaza truce in Rome: media

Jul 27, 2024

Jul 27, 2024 #Gaza
(File)

Delegations from Egypt, the United States, Qatar, and Israel will meet Sunday in Italy’s capital Rome to continue the Gaza truce talks, Egypt’s Al-Qahera News TV channel reported on Friday.

The Rome meeting comes within the framework of the mediators’ continued efforts to reach a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip, the TV channel reported citing a high-level source.

The source added that an Egyptian security delegation is participating in the Rome meeting, which aims to achieve a ceasefire, ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, facilitate the freedom of movement for Gaza’s citizens, and secure the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.

Since the Gaza conflict broke out in October 2023, Egypt, along with mediators from the United States and Qatar, has been working to broker a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the governing body in Gaza.

The latest round of negotiations was held in Cairo and Doha earlier this month, but little progress had been made. ■

By Famagusta Gazette

