  • Sat. Jul 27th, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

A Mediterranean Perspective

Top Tags
Cyprus Live Regional

Cyprus aspires to take newly created European Union Commissioner role

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 27, 2024 #Cyprus, #EU

President Chrisotdoulids said that can contribute to the European Union’s (EU) policy regarding the Mediterranean and is interested in the newly formed EU commissioner for the Mediterranean.

According to Haravgi, Christodoulides in a statement to the “Politico” newspaper in Athens, noted that Cyprus could make a positive contribution to maritime and other issues affecting the region, and said that, as a result of her own initiatives, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen felt the need to create such a commissioner.

The newspaper noted that the new Commissionerate will focus on economic issues and illegal refugees, and von der Leyen asked for suggestions for the commissioners and that she would make her decision in the coming weeks.

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Live Regional Yemen
U.S.-British coalition launches 3 fresh air strikes on Yemeni airport
Jul 27, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Cyprus Live Regional
Cyprus: Belarusian tourist drowns on first day of holiday
Jul 27, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Climate Cyprus Europe Live World
EU mobilizes support to combat wildfires across southern Europe
Jul 27, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Live Regional Yemen
Europe World
Cyprus Live Regional
Cyprus Live Regional
Famagusta Gazette