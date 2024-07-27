Cyprus aspires to take newly created European Union Commissioner role

President Chrisotdoulids said that can contribute to the European Union’s (EU) policy regarding the Mediterranean and is interested in the newly formed EU commissioner for the Mediterranean.

According to Haravgi, Christodoulides in a statement to the “Politico” newspaper in Athens, noted that Cyprus could make a positive contribution to maritime and other issues affecting the region, and said that, as a result of her own initiatives, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen felt the need to create such a commissioner.

The newspaper noted that the new Commissionerate will focus on economic issues and illegal refugees, and von der Leyen asked for suggestions for the commissioners and that she would make her decision in the coming weeks.