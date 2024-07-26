UN-broker deal to ease Yemen’s economic restrictions

The Yemeni government has welcomed a UN-brokered deal to end the banking dispute with the Houthi militia and resume flights from the Houthi-held capital Sanaa.

According to a statement released by the state-run Saba news agency, they were among the key measures outlined in the deal aimed at easing the war-ridden country’s humanitarian crisis.

In a bid to alleviate citizens’ hardships, particularly those in regions under the control of Houthi forces, and considering the appeals from the Yemeni business community and international mediators, the government had decided to endorse the deal, it noted.

The Yemeni government expressed optimism that the initiative would foster favorable conditions for constructive dialogue.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced that thanks to Saudi Arabia’s facilitating effort, the Yemeni government and Houthis agreed to resolve their longstanding banking dispute and resume flights from Sanaa.

The two sides agreed to mutually cancel all the recent decisions and procedures against banks, and resume national carrier Yemenia Airways’ Sanaa-Jordan route with an increase to three daily flights. Additionally, daily flights to Cairo and India, or as needed, will be operated, according to Grundberg’s statement.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Houthis seized control of much of northern Yemen, forcing the internationally recognized government out of the capital Sanaa. ■