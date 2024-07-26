  • Fri. Jul 26th, 2024

Calls for more Berlin businesses to accept card payments

Jul 26, 2024 #Berlin, #Germany

All businesses should be obliged to offer a cashless payment option in Berlin, says MP Sebastian Schlüsselburg. This includes small shops and restaurants, which are famous for refusing cards.

With more counterfeit money in circulation, card payments offer the public more protection, Schlüsselburg says.

Secretary of State for the Interior Christian Hochgrebe confirmed that more counterfeit money is in circulation again after the pandemic: ‘We are currently observing an increasing number of cases,’ he said.

