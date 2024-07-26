Basel-Mulhouse evacuated this morning due to “security reasons”

The Franco-Swiss international airport of Basel-Mulhouse, situated on French soil, was evacuated Friday morning due to “security reasons,” according to the airport authorities. Air traffic resumed at midday after a thorough security check.

“For security reasons, the terminal had to be evacuated and is currently closed. Further information will follow,” the airport announced earlier in the day.

BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, reported that the evacuation was prompted by a bomb threat. The airport has since reopened, and flight operations are gradually returning to normal, as stated on the airport’s website.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern; the terminal faced multiple bomb threats at the end of last year, each resulting in evacuations, BFMTV noted.