Wreck of the Noongah ends decades of mystery

Researchers from Australia’s national science agency have solved one of the country’s biggest maritime mysteries by discovering the wreck of a ship that sank over 50 years ago.

The motor vessel (MV) Noongah was carrying steel between the east coast cities of Newcastle and Townsville on Aug. 25, 1969, when it encountered a storm and sank, triggering one of the largest searches for survivors in Australian maritime history.

Of the 26 crew on board at the time of the incident, 21 died. Only one body was recovered and the wreck was never found.

However, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) on Thursday announced it has confirmed the final resting place of the 71-meter freighter.

The CSIRO’s advanced research vessel (RV) Investigator surveyed an unidentified shipwreck in June 2024, collecting video footage and high-resolution seafloor mapping data.

In collaboration with experts from New South Wales (NSW) Heritage and NGO The Sydney Project the team was able to identify the wreck as the MV Noongah.

The investigation showed the wreck is sitting upright at a depth of 170 meters.

Matt Kimber from the CSIRO’s Marine National Facility (MNF) informed stakeholders including surviving crew members and the families of the sailors who died, of the outcome of the RV Investigator survey.

The data and vision collected by the CSIRO has been provided to the project partners to allow planning for a dive by The Sydney Project to collect additional vision of the wreck. ■