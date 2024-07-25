  • Thu. Jul 25th, 2024

Turkey: Two killed, seven injured in knife attack

Jul 25, 2024 #Bingol, #Turkey

Two people were killed, and seven others were injured on Wednesday when an assailant targeted those around them in Türkiye’s eastern Bingol province, local officials announced.

According to a statement from the governorate, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. local time (1030 GMT) in the Bahcelievler neighborhood. It said the assailant attacked around him with a knife.

In a separate statement, the provincial police department said the attacker was under the influence of substance abuse and was detained and put into custody.

The police added that a comprehensive investigation has been launched into the incident.

