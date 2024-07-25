Turkey to send military jets, ships to Qatar

Türkiye will send two naval ships and six F-16 jet fighters to Qatar as part of the military cooperation between the two countries, the country’s Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Türkiye will dispatch the military assets to Qatar “to ensure that the training and exercises conducted by the Land Forces and the sharing of common knowledge, experience, and capabilities are also carried out by the Naval and Air Forces,” said Zeki Akturk, the ministry’s press and public relations advisor, at a press conference

Two Tuzla class patrol ships (TCG KUMKALE and TCG KUSADASI), which will serve under the Naval Element Command, will depart from Türkiye on July 26, Akturk said.

“Six F-16 aircraft will arrive in Qatar on July 30 for the Air Component Command,” he added.

Türkiye has established a military base in Qatar, and the two countries have maintained close ties in the past years. ■