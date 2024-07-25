Turkey to reforest wildfire-destroyed parts of the land

Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on Wednesday pledged to reforest wildfire-destroyed parts of the land with seeds and saplings by the end of the year, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli said that Türkiye plans to plant over 500 million seeds and saplings annually to restore damaged forest ecosystems in response to forest fires, which happened in the country many times over the past years, arousing concerns over the deforestation of Türkiye.

Yumakli emphasized the importance of year-round efforts in forest fire prevention and reforestation.

To enhance Türkiye’s firefighting capabilities, the ministry bought eight new firefighting helicopters, which are expected to be delivered in 2028. ■